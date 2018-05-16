Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.34 Million Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,027,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,809 shares of company stock worth $2,925,239 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $55.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

