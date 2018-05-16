William S. Hurley Sells 5,255 Shares of IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total value of $1,321,212.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $251.77 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $248.39 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 41.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

