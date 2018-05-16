William S. Hurley Sells 5,255 Shares of IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total value of $1,321,212.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IPG Photonics stock opened at $251.77 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $248.39 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.
IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
