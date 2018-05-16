William Blair Weighs in on Harvest Capital Credit’s FY2018 Earnings (HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Harvest Capital Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

HCAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 target price on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Harvest Capital Credit opened at $10.14 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.73. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 5,235 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $53,030.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,730 shares of company stock worth $974,470. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.