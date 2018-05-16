William Blair Comments on NN, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Friday, May 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. NN had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NN opened at $22.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. NN has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NN by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NN by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

