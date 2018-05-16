William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – William Blair increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.93 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Roku opened at $34.08 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roku has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,106,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,900,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,478,962. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.