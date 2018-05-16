William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Align Technology (ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.21.

Shares of Align Technology opened at $283.77 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $276.82 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 98,968.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 81,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,938,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.41, for a total value of $5,788,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock worth $41,228,991. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

