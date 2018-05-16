Wi Coin Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (WIC)

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Wi Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Wi Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00750543 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00150818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00090334 BTC.

Wi Coin Profile

Wi Coin’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto . The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

