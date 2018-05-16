Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $49.57

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 113275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.90.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 22,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

