Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Whirlpool worth $162,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 31.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 198.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 64.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Shares of Whirlpool opened at $157.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

