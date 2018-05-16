Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of Where Food Comes From traded down $0.04, hitting $1.97, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,457. Where Food Comes From has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

