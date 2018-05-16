Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (WPM) Holdings Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 638,761 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $21.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

