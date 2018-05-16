Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stake Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 135.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,358,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,629,000 after purchasing an additional 311,144 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,848,000 after purchasing an additional 377,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,135,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,076,000 after purchasing an additional 318,697 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser opened at $35.96 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

