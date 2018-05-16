Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) VP Dustin Combs Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Dustin Combs sold 900 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,106.00.

Weyco Group opened at $31.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $317.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

