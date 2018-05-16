WestRock (WRK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of WestRock worth $35,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $485,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 504,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,843,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,098 shares of company stock valued at $20,776,941. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

