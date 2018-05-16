Western Digital (WDC) CEO Sells $1,336,319.40 in Stock

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen D. Milligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Stephen D. Milligan sold 23,155 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,187,915.95.

Western Digital traded up $4.04, hitting $87.02, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 7,120,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Western Digital has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $85.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. analysts predict that Western Digital will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,201,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,054,000 after acquiring an additional 136,244 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in Western Digital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 139,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Western Digital by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 16,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

