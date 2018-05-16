Western Asset Variable Rate (GFY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Variable Rate (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

Western Asset Variable Rate has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Variable Rate alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Variable Rate traded up $16.96, reaching $16.96, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451. Western Asset Variable Rate has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maintain a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in variable rate instruments of the United States and non-United States issuers, including the United States and non-United States investment grade and high-yield debt, senior loans, emerging market debt and derivatives related to these securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Variable Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Variable Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.