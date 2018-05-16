Western Asset Municipal Partners (MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Municipal Partners (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners traded up $14.05, hitting $14.05, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 29,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929. Western Asset Municipal Partners has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.