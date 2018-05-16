Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (MTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust traded up $21.08, reaching $21.08, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 35,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,844. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and then to liquidate on or about April 30, 2021, and distribute all of the Fund’s net assets to shareholders.

