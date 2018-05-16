Western Asset High Income (HIX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.51

Headlines about Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset High Income earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.4493360582592 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,075. Western Asset High Income has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing approximately 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking to maximize current income.

