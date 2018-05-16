Western Asset Global High Income (EHI) Sets New 1-Year High and Low Following Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income (NYSE:EHI) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,082,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,853 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,229,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,353 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 442,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 123,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income in the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

