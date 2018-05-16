Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd traded up $16.56, reaching $16.56, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 69,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,928. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and then to liquidate and distribute substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

