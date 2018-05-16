Western Asset Corporate to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TLI)

Western Asset Corporate (NYSE:TLI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.
Western Asset Corporate has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE TLI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420. Western Asset Corporate has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
Western Asset Corporate Company Profile
There is no company description available for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund.
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.