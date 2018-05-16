Western Asset Corporate to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TLI)

Western Asset Corporate (NYSE:TLI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

Western Asset Corporate has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE TLI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420. Western Asset Corporate has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

In other Western Asset Corporate news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $85,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Western Asset Corporate Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund.

