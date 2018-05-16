Westar Energy (WR) VP Larry D. Irick Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) VP Larry D. Irick sold 5,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westar Energy opened at $53.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.29. Westar Energy has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westar Energy by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Westar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Westar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

