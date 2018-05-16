WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial (PRU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $99.39 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

