WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 14,219 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech accounts for about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $118,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,489,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 6,985.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 134,464 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

