WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 20,305 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of PennantPark Floating Rate worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 169,727 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 383,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 160,050 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 196.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 232,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PennantPark Floating Rate stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.56. PennantPark Floating Rate has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $13.51.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 58.02%. research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $214,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

