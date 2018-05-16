Wendy’s (WEN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,725,000 after buying an additional 212,096 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares in the company, valued at $89,264,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wendy’s opened at $16.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

