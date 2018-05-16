Wendy’s (WEN) Receives $17.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.72.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,264,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s opened at $16.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

