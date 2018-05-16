Wendy’s (WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 725,000 Shares

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $11,897,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WEN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 4,266,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $16.60.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 79.07%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 199.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 2,149,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,122,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,507,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,794,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 242.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,356,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 960,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,285,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.
