Wendy’s (WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 725,000 Shares

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $11,897,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WEN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 4,266,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 199.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 2,149,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,122,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,507,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,794,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 242.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,356,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 960,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,285,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

