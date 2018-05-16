Wells Fargo Reiterates Buy Rating for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.40 to $58.28 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

American International Group opened at $53.23 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American International Group news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

