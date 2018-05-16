Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $506.73 Million Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345,096 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 404,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of Adobe Systems worth $506,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $680,502.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,877 shares of company stock worth $9,755,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $236.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Adobe Systems has a fifty-two week low of $233.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

