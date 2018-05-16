Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.45% of Maxim Integrated worth $414,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated by 38,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,494 shares of company stock worth $6,024,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $648.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Maxim Integrated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

Maxim Integrated Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.