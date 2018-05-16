Wells Fargo Advantage (EOD) Position Increased by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage (NYSE:EOD) by 105.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,262,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 212,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage alerts:

Shares of EOD stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

There is no company description available for Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo Advantage (NYSE:EOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.