Weibo Corp (WB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,831,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Weibo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Weibo to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

WB opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 2.61. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.91 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

