Wedbush Comments on Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2019 Earnings (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts opened at $119.92 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $118.84 and a one year high of $121.21. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,919,000 after purchasing an additional 202,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,473,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas Greco acquired 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,327.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $39,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

