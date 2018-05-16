WEC Energy Group (WEC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.34% of WEC Energy Group worth $462,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

WEC Energy Group opened at $61.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.06. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.