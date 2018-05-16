WEC Energy Group (WEC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3280495252962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group traded down $0.50, hitting $61.32, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,308,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,077. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.06. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.