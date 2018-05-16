Wealthfront Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,695,000 after buying an additional 822,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,815,000 after buying an additional 139,345 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,402,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,753,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $812,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,778 shares of company stock worth $2,425,001. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

UTX stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $124.97.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.