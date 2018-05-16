Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $338,000 in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.7% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 737,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 39,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $177,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,132,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,322. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $93.24 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $79.90) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

