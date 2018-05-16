Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Oaktree Capital Management (OAK)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Management (NYSE:OAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Management by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,189,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,090,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 93,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Capital Management alerts:

OAK traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,604. Oaktree Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Oaktree Capital Management (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Oaktree Capital Management had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Management will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Oaktree Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

In other Oaktree Capital Management news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of Oaktree Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $36,700,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $181,542.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 365,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,326.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Management from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Management from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Oaktree Capital Management Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.