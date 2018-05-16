Washington Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Compass Minerals (CMP)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,912,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,190,000 after acquiring an additional 425,753 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 796,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Stephens started coverage on Compass Minerals in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.72 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Compass Minerals has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $70.05.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Compass Minerals had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.39%. Compass Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Compass Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.73%.

In other news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $99,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,229 shares of company stock worth $140,895. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

