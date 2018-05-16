Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €45.00 ($53.57) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($52.38) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €33.30 ($39.64) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.74 ($48.50).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen opened at €39.39 ($46.89) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($36.29) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($45.35).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.