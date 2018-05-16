Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $201,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,724 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 63,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,848,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 1,250,574 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 32,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,226,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE CNQ opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2609 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Canadian Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

