Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cognizant (CTSH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,121,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,469 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,774,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $623,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,309,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $448,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $425,587,000 after purchasing an additional 209,232 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant opened at $75.46 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cognizant has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Cognizant had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Cognizant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.84 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cognizant to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,620,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $270,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,685. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

