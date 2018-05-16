Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 124,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,579 shares of company stock worth $9,319,595 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $135.27 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

