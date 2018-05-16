Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 12th

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

