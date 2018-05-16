Wabtec (WAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wabtec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Get Wabtec alerts:

NYSE:WAB opened at $93.19 on Monday. Wabtec has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.