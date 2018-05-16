Wabtec Co. (WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wabtec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.97. Wabtec posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wabtec.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $85.00 price objective on Wabtec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Wabtec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Wabtec by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 10.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 21.2% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wabtec traded up $1.38, hitting $94.57, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,795. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabtec (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.