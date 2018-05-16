vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million.

vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.84. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.