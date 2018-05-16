vTorrent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,284.00 (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One vTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, vTorrent has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. vTorrent has a market cap of $4.39 million and $73,284.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001616 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,606.60 or 3.71623000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004328 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00198825 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004235 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004797 BTC.

vTorrent Profile

vTorrent is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,586,479 coins. vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto . The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

vTorrent Coin Trading

vTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

